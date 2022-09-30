DC Comics Crime Syndicate Power Ring Revealed by McFarlane Toys

The final member of the DC Comics Crime Syndicate has been revealed as Power Ring joins the team. This is the fourth and final figure in McFarlane Toys' latest Build-A-Figure wave that is a Target Exclusive. This wave kicked off at the beginning of 2022, with each figure releasing every 3 months or so, allowing DC Comics fans to slowly build the Crime Syndicate and the Starro BAF. This Green Lantern stands with Superwoman, Superman, and Owl Man on Earth-3, and it will be nice to finally have the team together. McFarlane Toys did not hold back with John Stewart's design, and sadly, no lantern effects are featured. A baby Starro figure is also a feature that can be attached to other McFarlane DC Comics 7" figures to showcase Starro's brainwashing ability. No release date is known, but pre-orders for Power Ring are live right here for $24.99.

"The third human to ever wield a Green Lantern ring, John Stewart's leadership and tactical brilliance is legendary throughout every sector of the galaxy. Earth has produced many fine members of the Green Lantern Corps, but among its finest stands U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Stewart. Although he was originally chosen by the Guardians of the Universe as the "alternate" Lantern, called in to wear the power ring whenever Hal Jordan was incapacitated, Stewart has grown to become a leader of the Green Lantern Corps."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Power Ring comes with a baby Starro and a base

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Crime Syndicate Build-a line will assemble an adult Starro.

Build-a Adult Starro features wire in his arms for bendability. Baby Starro are made of soft pvc that allows it to be slid over the chest of any 7in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figure

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back