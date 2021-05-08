Mezco Toyz Deploys The Pale Driver Krig One:12 Collective Figure

The Rumble Society roster continues to expand as Mezco Toyz revealed a new member of The Krig. Collectors already have seen the Black Spartan release this year for Toy Fair 2021, which included a special Krig comic book. As the story goes, the Krig are cloned super soldiers with their own set territory to conquer. Four groups exist, with the Black Spartan being one of a kind, the Blood Force (Asia Goal Exclusive), the Murder Hornets (yet to be released), and finally, the Pale Drivers. The Pale Driver are arctic warriors, and they have just deployed as the most recent Emporium of Badassery release.

The new One:12 Collective Rumble Society figure from Mezco Toyz features a similar releases just like the other two Krig soldiers. This one has a white deco to match the winter design and will also include a white poncho included. Just like the previous releases, this figure will also have a light-up feature and removable helmet to show the clone head sculpt beneath. This sub-zero soldier already sold out in minutes, but fans can join the waitlist, which is still open here. Be sure to jump on the waitlist soon, as many collectors get a conversion when these figures ship later this month.

"Forceful. Calculating. Unyielding. – The Krig – legendary super soldiers built from flesh, fused with machines. Deploy the Pale Drivers – the infamous four-man unit that executed the incursion on Solomon 9. The One:12 Collective Krig wears Pale Driver armor, built to withstand the sub-zero temperatures on Solomon 9. Their armor features a light-up function in their chest rig, duty belt, thigh holster for their Side Blaster, and terrain boots. The SM9 Integrated Unit fits securely over their head portrait with a light-up tech-eye. The removable Field Poncho with integrated posing wire can be customized with the included sticker sheet. The Pale Drivers are relentless and equipped with standard-issue Krig weaponry including an MF112 Proton Cannon, Cyber-Scythe, MWTH Taser, Blade, multiple weapon FX, and more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE KRIG FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait with light-up eye function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R) One (1) posing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Chest rig with light-up function and weapon bracket on back

Shoulder pads (extendable)

Utility belt with holster

Thigh holster

Terrain boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) SM9 integrated unit (removable helmet)

One (1) Field Poncho with integrated posing wire

One (1) sticker sheet to customize poncho and base

One (1) Side Blaster

One (1) blast FX

One (1) MWTH Taser

One (1) taser FX

One (1) Cyber-Scythe

One (1) scythe FX

One (1) Blade with boot sheath

One (1) MF112 Proton Cannon

Five (5) Combat Concussives

Two (2) Communication Devices

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Krig: The Pale Drivers Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.