Mezco Toyz Teases Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror for One:12 Day

It is that time of the year again where Mezco Toyz celebrate their coined One:12 Day in celebration of their popular One:12 Collection line. This day usually features a toy photography contest allowing collectors to showcase their collection, skills, and their favorite One:12 figures. It looks like we are getting nice change this time as a new Rumble Society figure is being unloaded with a new variant for Nosferatu. This Silent Horror legend is back as Count Orlok is ready to rule the night once again with his Symphony of Horror figure. Only a single teaser has been released for this character, but this is not the first time we have seen his debut, with his original teaser coming to use from July 2021. Going toe to toe with Doc Nocturnal: Red Death Edition, this new variant is not taking any prisoners.

It seems the Mezco Toyz has been re-releasing each of their Rumbel Society members but with a new twist from new decor, gimmicks, and accessories. We have seen this with Gomez, of course, but as well as Baron Bends, Vapor, Doc Nocturnal, and the Krig. I passed on the original Nosferatu figure, which I greatly wish it did not, so I'm glad we are getting another chance with a new deadly look. The original Mezco Nosferatu came with rats, a coffin, and so much more, so I'm curious what this Symphony of Horror version will be receiving. Whether you are a completionist or just need a new baddie for your collection, then look no further. To help with the release, Mezco has announced that Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror will be dropping on Slugfest at 12AM EST on 1/12! Set those clocks and stock up on stakes as the Count Orlok is ready to rise once again.