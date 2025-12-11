Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: christmas, gift guide

MGA Entertainment Brings Holiday Cheer with the Perfect Kids Gifts

Save some time on finding the perfect gift this year with a delightful and festive gift guide for MGA Entertainment’s Must-Have Toys

Article Summary Discover MGA Entertainment’s top holiday toy picks for kids, collectors, and families in 2025.

Meet the magical Rainbow High Fairies dolls, blending fantasy style with affordable gifting.

L.O.L. Surprise Minis bring new mystery dolls with Care Bears, Minions, and Powerpuff Girls themes.

Get creative with Slime Life’s hands-on mix-in slime sets, perfect for sensory holiday fun.

The holidays are upon us, and that means it's time to dive into the season's most colorful, creative, and surprise-filled toys. As we round out the year, we are helping collectors and parents locate the perfect gift for their kids, siblings, and friends this holiday. No one delivers on that excitement quite like MGA Entertainment, as they have crafted up a nice set of dazzling dolls, adorable minis, and hands-on sensory fun. MGA's 2025 lineup is overflowing with whimsical gifts that spark imagination and joy. From the enchanting new Rainbow High doll, new mystery friends to uncover, and even a wide variety of themed food slime fun, we have picked ideal treats to bring home this holiday season.

One of MGA's standout releases this year is the Rainbow High Fairies line (above), blending the brand's signature fashion-forward styling with a mystical fairy design. Each doll features iridescent fabrics, delicate wing sculpts, and fantasy-inspired accessories. Kids who already love Rainbow High will go wild for this enchanted twist, and they do not break the bank, which is a must for any holiday. The fun does not end there either, as MGA has also crafted up some of the cutest stocking stuffers that come from L.O.L. Surprise Minis. A new set of mystery dolls is here this year, featuring adorable partnerships with Care Bears, Minions, and Powerpuff Girls! Their signature L.O.L. designs are featured, but with some fun and cute franchises that kids and even adults will love to play with this winter.

Speaking of Powerpuff Girls, MGA's new full-size L.O.L. Powerpuff Girls fashion dolls are one of the most hyped launches of the year. Styled after Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, they include themed outfits, bold colors, and that signature L.O.L. head sculpt. They're a dream gift for fans of the iconic Cartoon Network animated series or collectors who love limited-edition presents. Last but not least, MGA has introduced its new Slime Life collection, featuring mix-in-filled slime creations that kids can stretch, squish, and decorate. From PB&J's, ice cream, s'mores, ramen noodles, donuts, and so much more, kids and adults can get their sensory fix with one of these delightful releases. All of these MGA Entertainment toys are currently available online and in stores such as Walmart and Target. Happy Holidays!

