Michael Keaton Returns As Batman with New Blue & Grey Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys brings back the iconic Caped Crusader as Michael Keaton returns as Batman with a new limited edition variant figure

Article Summary Michael Keaton returns as Batman in a new Hot Toys 1/6 scale blue and grey variant figure, limited to 1,500 units

The collectible showcases a comic-inspired blue cowl, rolling eyeballs, and three interchangeable face plates

Features classic Batman elements—one-piece cowl, yellow utility belt, wired cape, and vintage Bat-gadgets

Fans can find this exclusive release at Hot Toys flagship stores and select online retailers like Sideshow Collectibles

Michael Keaton is back as Batman as Hot Toys unveils a brand new limited edition 1/6 scale figure. Return to the Multiverse once again as the Dark Knight from 1989 suits up in a nostalgic, comic-inspired blue and grey costume that was seen in The Flash movie. Limited to just 1,500 units and being released in selected markets, this new 1/6th-scale figure features a detailed sculpt with a new blue cowl head that includes rolling eyeballs and three interchangeable lower face plates. That iconic 1989 batsuit is getting a makeover for this release, but all of its signature elements remain, including the one-piece cowl, utility belt, and comical expressions.

This special edition figure offers Tim Burton Batman fans a truly unique design, blending his cinematic debut with elements from DC Comics. From the wired cape and coloring to the included accessories, such as a grapnel gun, a rope-attached batarang, and a themed base, this release has it all. Hot Toys was sure to have the unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt from the previous Batman 1989 1/6 scale figure (MMS769/ MMSS779)compatible with this release. Fans will want to check Hot Toys' flagship stores for this very limited 1/6 scale release or check out Sideshow Collectibles for a restock.

The Flash – Batman (Blue & Grey Suit) 1/6 Scale Figure

"Hot Toys proudly presents the Batman™ (Blue & Grey Suit) Sixth Scale Figure Collectible Figure, masterfully crafted to capture Michael Keaton's presence in this nostalgic yet reimagined suit. This exclusive sixth scale figure is only available in a limited quantity of 1,500 units in selected markets. The Batman figure features a newly developed blue colored cowl head with separate rolling eyeballs and three interchangeable lower face sculpts that reveal Batman's steely determination."

"The muscular body is clad in the newly developed Blue & Grey Batsuit, meticulously textured and detailed to reflect its cinematic design. It features a wired cape that allows for dramatic posing, and the yellow utility belt with multiple pouches adds a vintage flair that recalls Batman's classic comic silhouette. Equipped for action, Batman comes with signature gadgets, including a Grapnel Gun and a rope-attached Batarang, along with eight interchangeable hands for a range of dynamic display options."

