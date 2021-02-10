Michael Myers Kills Again With New Halloween II Figure From Mezco

The infamous killer Michael Myers is back once again as Mezco Toyz announces their new Designer Series Mega Scale figure. This on his coming out of the deadly film Halloween II as Michael is back to slay the day. He will stand roughly 15" tall and will have 11 points of articulation along with a butcher knife accessory. This figure will also feature six built-in phrases straight from the film like "He came back!" and "Why won't he die?". From Michael Myers's tailored fabric outfit to the amazing detail on his killer mask, this is one collectible horror fans won't want to miss. The Halloween II Mezco Designer Series (MDS) Mega Scale Michael Myers Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $98. He is set to kill once again between August – October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Do not forget to add other horror icons to your growing collection, like the recently announced Ghost Face from Scream.

