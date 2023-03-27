Mickey Mouse & Friends Go Platinum with Hot Toys New Cosbaby Figures Hot Toys continues to celebrate D100 with their popular Cosbaby line as iconic Disney Characters are back and in a nice platinum finish

Hot Toys has a lot of collectibles lines under their umbrella, like their widely popular 1/6 scale figures. However, you do not always need a 12" scale figure to boats your collectibles and some little collectibles can pack quite the punch. Hot Toys is continuing to celebrate 100 Years of Disney with a variety of new collectibles like a D100 Iron Man figure seen here. That was not all, though, as Mickey Mouse and friends are back and joining the Cosbaby. The little guys come in at 5" tall, and this set features six iconic Disney characters with a delightful platinum finish. The line-up will consist of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Stitch & Angel from Lilo and Stitch and Winnie the Pooh. Disney has hit an incredible event, and Hot Toys captured it with these almost trophy-line collectibles that will brighten up any home or office. Most Cosbaby figures come in at $24.99, and they can be found at a variety of paced like shopDisney here and Sideshow Collectibles here.

The Disney 100 Celebration Continues with Hot Toys Cosbaby

"Cosbaby Disney 100 Collection – Mickey & Friends – Throughout the years, Disney has created so many adorable characters that capture our hearts. To celebrate this 100th year milestone of Disney, Hot Toys is happy to bring you the latest Cosbaby featuring our world's favorite Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Winnie The Pooh, Stitch and Angel. Each Cosbaby collectible measures approximately 13.5cm tall applied with chrome metallic finishes. This Cosbaby Disney 100 Collection will absolutely catch everyone's attention."

"The Cosbaby of Donald Duck and Daisy Duck painted in platinum color are turning one of the famous Disney duo into an elegant couple; Stitch and Angle in platinum color highlights their cuteness in their signature blue and pink color while Stitch is holding Scrump and Angel is waving at you. Mickey Mouse in platinum color at his best pose, ready to be the highlight of the celebration. The gold colored Winnie the Pooh holding the honey pot would like to share its delicious honey with you! Now it's time to ramp up your Disney 100 collection and make everyone WOW!"