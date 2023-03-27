Hot Toys Deploys New Exclusive Iron Man Mark VII Disney 100 Figure Iron Man is back at Hot Toys as the company is celebrating the D100 event by releasing an updated and slick new 1/6 scale figure

Hot Toys is jumping in on the 100 Years Celebration of Disney with a brand new and exclusive 1/6 scale figure. Of course, there is no better character to honor this event than their signature superhero, Iron Man. Iron Man is deploying one of his classic suits from The Avengers with the Mark VII Armor that will get new silver and red deco. Tony will stand 12.8″ tall, has roughly 30 points of articulation, will have the usual LED features, and will be limited to only 1,500 pieces! As for accessories, Hot Toys has included a variety of swappable hands, swappable armor pieces, attachable weapon systems, and a special Disney 100 Avengers display stand. This figure is set as a Hot Toys Exclusive, so it will only be offered in select markets and most likely be offered right at official Hot Toys stores. If you are building up your Iron man Hall of Armor collection, this suit is precisely what your House Party Protocol needs. No price or release has been revealed, but the figure can be seen here, and all things Hot Toys are located here.

A New Suit Awaits Your Iron Man Hall of Armor Collection

"Disney 100 – Iron Man Mark VII (D100 Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and to commemorate this remarkable occasion, the invincible Iron Man gives his signature look a unique twist, now donning the new platinum-inspired style to join the world's most famous mouse and his pals for the milestone celebration! Shimmering in heroic metallic tones, the brand-new 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark VII (D100 Version) collectible figure in red and shiny platinum is going to give your display with a sparkling look! This figure is an exclusive item with limited quantity of 1,500 units only available in selected markets."

"Measures approximately 32.5cm tall, the diecast 1/6th scale Iron Man figure is fully designed to capture its appearance in the movie, features a LED light-up helmet, substantive detailed armor design with great articulations and accurate proportion, metallic red and platinum painting on armor, interchangeable shoulder and forearm weapon-firing armor parts, LED light-up areas on eyes, palms, and arc reactor; and a staged platform with The Avengers themed diorama accessory. Add the one-of-a-kind Iron Man figure to your collection!"

The 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark VII (D100 Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark VII in The Avengers

One (1) Iron Man helmet head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor: Metallic red and platinum colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design LED-lighted design on the eyes, chest, Arc Reactor, and palms (white light, battery operated)

Two (2) styles of interchangeable shoulder missile launchers (normal and missile firing)

Three (3) sets of interchangeable thigh armor (normal, armored, missile firing)

Two (2) sets of interchangeable forearm armor (normal and missile firing)

One (1) pair detachable forearm rockets

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of laser firing hands

Articulated air flaps at back of the armor

Enhanced joint design on legs to allow flexible movement

Available in the limited quantity of 1,500 units in selected markets

Accessories:

One (1) pair of attachable real-like lasers accessories

One (1) The Avengers inspired backdrop accessory

A specially designed dynamic figure stand with Marvel logo