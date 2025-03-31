Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, miles morales, spider-man

Miles Morales Joins Iron Studios Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Article Summary Miles Morales enters Iron Studios' Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama, enhancing the superhero lineup.

New 1/10 Art Scale statue features Miles in his iconic red and black suit, priced at $249.99.

Miles joins Peter and Gwen against iconic villains like Rhino, Venom, and Doctor Octopus.

Pre-orders available for the 12.6" statue, with a release expected in Q3 2025.

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including a new release for their ongoing Spider-Man Vs. Villains Diorama. This series started to bring plenty of new villains into the fold, including Doctor Octopus, Rhino, Lizard, and even Venom. It is now time for some fellow heroes to swing into the collection, and Miles Morales is here to help. Miles Morales first appeared in Ultimate Fallout #4 (2011) and was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. He was introduced as part of Marvel's Ultimate Universe following the death of their version of Peter Parker. Miles was bitten by a genetically enhanced spider that snuck into his uncle's house, granting new spider-like abilities, camouflage, and venom blasts.

As time went on, he went from a reckless kid trying to take on the mantle of Spider-Man to a hero who understands the power and responsibility of the situation. Miles Morales arrived in Marvel's main continuity during Secret Wars (2015), where he became a key Spider-Man alongside Peter Parker. He now joins Peter and Gwen in taking on these villains with this new 12.6" tall statue featuring his red and black suit. Priced at $249.99, Miles will pair well with both other spider heroes to create a deadly diorama for any Marvel collection. Pre-orders are already live online with a Q3 2025 release.

Miles Morales – Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Iron Studios

