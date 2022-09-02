Miles Morales Spider-Man Goes Invisible with Sentinel BBTS Exclusive

After my MAFEX Peter B. Parker Spider-Man figure broke (near instantly after opening), I was devastated. I swore off MAFEX after that, but I still wanted a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figure, and Sentinel was calling me. Sentinel's Into the Spider-Verse figures are top-tier action figures with incredible articulation, details, and accessories. Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best Spidey films around by not only introducing us to multiverse variants of Spidey but Miles Morales himself. Sentinel's Miles Morales figure is a near-perfect recreation of the figure from the animated film, and it looks like another is on the way! Miles shows off his camouflage mode this time with a new translucent design.

This teal Miles Morales just looks fun, and it showcases one of this Spider-Man's more unique powers. To make it even better, he comes with new accessories for the standard Miles figure with a new head sculpt, loose mask, and hand. Any Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse does not want to miss out on owning one of these figures. The SV-Action Miles Morales in his new Transparent Version is slick and worth it just for the additional accessories. Came Miles is a BBTS Exclusive in the US, and he is priced at $89.99 and set for a Q4 2022 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to snag up the Peter B. Parker and standard Miles Morales Spider-Man while you wait.

"All right, let's do this one last time! The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-ACTION Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Transparent Ver.) figure features a half-transparent blue color which shows his ability to turn invisible. This exclusive figure has a wide range of articulation which allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes."

"The figure also includes three newly developed acrylic sound effect plates so you can display him as seen in the animated movie, together with the bio-electric making his moves even more dramatic! In addition to his unique look, this special edition will come with option parts that can be used on the normal edition. It is a must-have for fans who have already owned Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-ACTION Miles Morales / Spider-Man!"

Product Features

5.12 inches (13cm)

Made of plastic

Highly poseable

Includes a variety of accessories

Normal version of Miles Morales figure not included

BBTS Exclusive in the USA

Box Contents

Miles Morales figure

Interchangeable head

Pair of fists

3 Pairs of open hands

Pair of Spiderweb-shooting hands

Spiderweb string

3 Sound effect plates

Venom Blast effect part

Normal version Miles head

Normal version mask

Normal version right hand