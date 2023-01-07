Mini Disney Statues Arrive from Beast Kingdom for 100 Years of Wonder The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration continues as even more collectibles arrive for the event from Beast Kingdom

Nothing can stop Beast Kingdom as even more 100 Years of Wonder Disney collectibles have been revealed. This new set of figures comes to us from Beast Kingdom's popular Mini Egg Attack figurine line. These mighty 3" tall, minis features an assortment of legendary Disney characters are packed with color and detail. Disney fans will be able to acquire Cinderella, Dumbo, Ratatouille, Ariel, Moana, and Winnie the Pooh. Winnie the Pooh will also be getting a special edition Chase variant as well, capturing the 100 Acre Woods bear sculpt in a translucent honey design. All of the statues are beautifully crafted and will come with removable stamp-like front plates with the 100 Ears of Wonder Disney logo. All of these statues are popping with color and a unique design that will be a nice addition to any Disney fan's home or office. The MEA Disney 100 Years of Wonder Series is set for a July – September 2023 release, and pre-orders for the set are $83.99 and can be found here.

Beast Kingdom Captures the Magic of Disney

"Disney 100 Years of Wonder! Are you ready to join the festivities? Disney, a brand we have all grown up with is about to reach Disney 100 Years of Wonder milestone. In celebration, Beast Kingdom's classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series is back with a ""Disney 100 Years of Wonder"" series of figurines. The series gathers together the protagonists of 6 classic animations, with each figure including a logo of the animation name in addition to a Disney 100 Years of Wonder emblem as well. All making for a highly desirable collectible. "

"The Little Mermaid" – Ariel is lying on the infamous rock and singing her heart out.

"Cinderella" – Cinderella faces challenge with a smile despite all her hard work.

"Pocahontas" – Mona, who has been a helping hand to others since childhood, is helping the many turtles who are going back to sea.

"Dumbo" – Dumbo takes his favorite bubble bath.

"Ratatouille" – add some tasty cheese…, Remy is ready to start cooking today's feast.

"Winnie the Pooh" -The signature round belly, you can tell it's Winnie the Pooh at a glance!