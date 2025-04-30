Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Modo Brings the Boom in Nacelle's Biker Mice from Mars Collection

The Biker Mice from Mars are back and better than ever as Nacelle resurrects the classic cartoon for a new nostalgic generation

Article Summary Modo joins Nacelle's new Biker Mice from Mars action figure line, packed with classic details and accessories

The collection brings back Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, each with unique gear and their own motorcycles

Nacelle revives '90s Biker Mice from Mars nostalgia alongside an upcoming animated series in development

Fans can collect the figures now at Walmart, with hopes for villains and crossovers with other popular toy lines

Modo is the muscle of the Biker Mice from Mars trio, instantly recognizable by his massive build, cybernetic arm, and towering presence. Set against the backdrop of a war-ravaged Mars and a threatened Earth, the show followed Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie as three motorcycle-riding mice fighting against the evil Plutarkians who destroyed their home world. Similar to TMNT, this hit cartoon series arrived during the anthropomorphic boom of the 90s. Unlike the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Biker Mice would stand out with an edgier tone, high-octane action, and rock 'n' roll attitude. This motif easily helped them compete with other shows during this time, like Street Sharks or Extreme Dinosaurs. During the new modern era of nostalgia, Nacelle has resurrected these legendary Biker Mice with new action figures, and we have our hands on them.

This entire line of figures consists of Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, all of whom also have companion motorcycles (sold separately). With the bikes finally released, we wanted to take a closer look at these figures, and now it's time for Modo to shine. Modo provided the perfect contrast to the often wild antics of Vinnie and the strategic mind of Throttle. With his arm taken from him during the Plutarkians' battle on Mars, he is ready for some revenge with some high-octane cheddar cheese action. He is bigger than Throttle and Vinnie, but crafted perfectly just like the rest, with great articulation and animated details. Just like Vinnie and Throttle, he gets three heads, including one in a motorcycle helmet, a hot dog, a pistol, a heavy blaster, and swappable hands. To make things better, Nacelle was sure to also recreate their iconic motorcycles, which feature LEDs and the perfect size, with other toy lines.

Nacelle Company has done right by reviving Biker Mice from Mars, which still has yet to get a premiere date. The series is in development with Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, which is helping co-produce the project. Combining nostalgia with fresh energy, the Biker Mice remains a standout from the golden era of animal-powered '90s action cartoons. These figures are well crafted, packed with detail, and are truly amazing to see on shelves in 2025. Collectors can go out and buy the whole collection right now at Walmart. Hopefully, a few villains arrive in the future, and if not, just getting three is perfect, and they pair well with Marvel Legends and DC Multiverse for some endless crossover adventures.

