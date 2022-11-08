Molecule Man Helps Hasbro Save the Multiverse with Marvel Legends

One of the most powerful superbeings has arrived at Hasbro with the Molecule Man. Originally making his appearance in 1963 in Fantastic Four #20, Owen Reece had an accident that gave him the ability to control the molecule structure of anything. His accident was actually created by the Beyond's, making his purpose something more. Molecule Man is a singularity across the Multiverse and is a being that is the same in every reality. His role and purpose became known in the 2015 Marvel Comics Secret Wars event, with the Beyonders wanting to kill him across all multiverses at the same time.

His power is insane, and if he wanted to, he could destroy the world as we know it, and now he joins the Marvel Legends line. Releasing as part of the new Avengers Puff Adder BAF wave, Molecule Man is ready to be the savior once again. His Marvel Comics costume is faithfully recreated, and he will include a pair of swappable hands and energy effects. Whether you want to continue your Fantastic Four or your Secret Wars collection, this version of Molecule Man is for you. Marvel Comics fans can snag up one of these singularities right here for $24.99 with a June 2023 release date.

The Molecule Man Brings His Uncanny Power to Hasbro

"Owen Reece aka Molecule Man possesses near-limitless power to re-order the world around him at the molecular level. This Molecule Man action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures. This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands and power effects; plus a Build-A-Figure piece"

"Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. Look for more entertainment-inspired collectible Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece of the Puff Adder figure. Collect other Marvel Legends Classic Comic figures, which include a piece or pieces to assemble the Build-A-Figure. (Additional figures each sold separately)."