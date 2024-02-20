Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Mondo Debuts X-Men: The Animated Series Regular Edition 1/6 Gambit

Mondo is back with some impressive 1/6 scale figures from X-Men: The Animated Series including a Regular Edition release for Gambit

Get ready for some Louisiana charm as Gambit has returned to Mondo for his Regular Edition 1/6 scale release. Coming to life from the popular 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series, the Ragin' Canjun is back to Marvel fans to get their hands on him once again. Unlike his previous Limited Edition version, some accessories will not be included, like the Mystique Head, Energy Chain, or Pair of Aces cards. However, there is still plenty included with Gambit, like his signature bowstaff, kinetic energy card attack, playing cards, two swappable heads, and some episode specific items like power collars.

Standing at 12" tall, Gambit will release alongside Mondo's new X-Men: The Animated Series Rogue. Everyone's favorite mutant power couple will be ready for action in June 2024. The Regular Edition Gambit is priced at $200, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST. Be sure to snag up some of the rest of the 1/6 scale X-Men figures from Mondo with Magneto, Wolverine, Jubilee, Sabretooth, and more.

X-Men: The Animated Series Regular Edition 1/6 Gambit

"And as many of you have guessed, we've also been saving the much-anticipated Regular Edition of our X:TAS Gambit 1/6 Scale Figure for this very occasion. The cagey Thieves' Guild loner who's explosive as he is mysterious, Remy LeBeau's Gambit has never been cooler than in Marvel's X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES. The fourth in our XTAS 1/6 scale line is back, this new figure pays tribute to his kinetic prowess, with four portraits plus all his favorite weapons. And we couldn't resist nods to some of our favorite episodes, including the inhibitor collars from Slave Island."

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Gambit Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Pony Tail Portait

Staff

Energy Card

Energy Effect Card Attack

Tithe

Inhibitor collar x2

Figure Stand

4 pairs of hands

