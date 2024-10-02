Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: halloween, mondo

Mondo Reveals Exclusive GITD Halloween 2 Nightmare Vessels Set

Mondo is ready for the spooky season as they reveal an exclusive Glow in the Dark Halloween 2 collectible with the Nightmare Vessels

New Halloween II collectible features a 6” Michael Myers retro-inspired figure with swappable heads and weapons.

Both standard and limited edition GITD variants available; just 500 pieces for the glow version.

Pre-orders open at $105, with the Nightmare Vessels set to release in December 2024.

Mondo is diving into the spooky season with some brand new releases, including a new exclusive from Halloween II. Halloween II arrived in theaters in 1981 and is a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 classic, Halloween. The film picks up immediately where the first film ends and continues to follow Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who is now at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital after surviving Michael Myers' deadly return. Michael now continues his killing spree to get to Laurie, as viewers would soon find out that she is actually Michael's younger sister. Unlike the original, which focused more on the suspense and tension of horror, Halloween II would add that signature slasher feel to this franchise adding more blood and gore.

Mondo is now carving up some fun with their new Nightmare Vessel collectible container that features the skull carved into the pumpkin. The pumpkin does open up to reveal a Michael Myers retro-inspired figure who stands 6" tall. There will be a standard and glow in the dark version getting released with the GITD variant getting a limited 500 piece release. Michael will come with three swappable heads, a syringe, and a knife, as well as a collectible pumpkin to store him in. Pre-orders are live for $105 each, and oddly enough, these Nightmare Vessels are set to release in December 2024.

Nightmare Vessels – Halloween 2 – GITD Mondo Exclusive

"The boogieman is back as part of Mondo's new Nightmare Vessel line, featuring articulated soft vinyl figures that arrive inside sculpted, collectible containers. A spectral Glow-In-The-Dark Variant, this premium Michael Myers figure set comes complete with swappable portraits and weapons from the 1981 Universal Pictures film."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Hector Arce

Sculpt – Aaron McNaught

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Jordan Christianson, Brett Parson (back panel comic art)

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raúl Barrero

Art Direction – Hector Arce, Peter Santa-Maria

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Nightmare Vessel – Halloween 2 Pumpkin

Michael Myers Soft Vinyl Figure

Michael Myers Bloody Portrait

Michael Myers Ben Tramer Portrait

Michael Myers Knife accessory

Michael Myers Syringe accessory

