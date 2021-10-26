Mondo Reveals Halloween III: Season of the Witch Tiki Mug Set

The Season of the Witch has arrived as Mondo has revealed they will be releasing an exclusive set of Halloween III: Season of the Witch Tiki Mugs. Coming in at only 1000 pieces, this set captures the iconic yet deadly masks as seen in the Halloween anthology film. The witch, skeleton, and jack-o-lantern designs come to life as well as feature their very own tiki flavor that gets better when the cups are stacked. Halloween III: Season of the Witch fans will be able to acquire these limited edition mugs today at 1 PM EST right here through the Mondo Shop. The set will be priced at $100, which is pretty steep, but if you are Halloween III: Season of the Witch fan or just love the Mondo Tiki Collection, these will be an easy purchase for any fan. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming and limited Tiki Mugs coming to us from Monso as well right here.

"Yes kids, you too can own one of the big Halloween three. That's right, THREE horrific masks to choose from. They're fun, they're frightening …" The best things come in threes, and this is no exception. Powered by a love of HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH (and with a sprinkle of magic Stonehenge dust), we have a brand new, stackable tiki mug set … three mugs fit for all witches, all skeletons, and all Jack-O-Lanterns. Manufactured by our pals at Tiki Farm, these mugs are the perfect way to celebrate Samhain."

"These three mugs will be available to pre-order as a set on Tuesday, October 26th at 12PM CT, on MondoShop.com. HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH Stacking Tiki Mug Set. Design by Tim Wollweber. Sculpt by Tufan Sezer. Packaging Design by Alan Hynes. Three mugs, limited to 1000 copies. Expected to ship in May 2022. Ships to US & Canada. $100."

Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: halloween, mondo, tiki