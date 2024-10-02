Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: dc comics, hot toys, The Suicide Squad

Hot Toys Debuts The Suicide Squad Artisan Edition Harley Quinn

New Artisan Edition 1/6 scale figure has arrived from Hot Toys as they debut their latest Harley Quinn figure from the DCEU

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts Artisan Edition 1/6 scale Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad, limited to 3,000 pieces.

Featuring a new head sculpt with rolling eyeballs and implanted wool hair, capturing Margot Robbie's likeness.

Comes with signature tattoos, colored jacket, javelin, rocket launcher, and pistol but only one head sculpt with open-mouth expression.

Pre-orders not live yet; RSVP available on Sideshow Collectibles to stay updated.

Harley Quinn is back as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest DC Comics figure and this one is inspired by the DCEU film, The Suicide Squad. With the Joker behind her, Harley is ready to set out on her own and finds herself back with the Suicide Squad. A deadly government team run by Amanda Waller uses some of DC Comics' best villains by blackmailing them to save the world. Hot Toys is now putting fans right back into the action with the delightful and stunning Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Harley is featured in her updated outfit from The Suicide Squad and features a newly developed head sculpt with rolling eyeballs, and wool implantation hair.

From Harley's signature tattoos and colored jacket to her newly acquired javelin, rocket launcher, and pistol, this is the Harley figure you have been looking for. The likeness on this new Artisan Edition is pretty remarkable, but sadly, she only comes with one head sculpt, leaving her with an open-mouth expression. Pre-orders are not live yet for the 1/6 scale The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn (Artisan Edition), but fans can RSVP right on Sideshow Collectibles now.

The Suicide Squad – Harley Quinn (Artisan Edition)

"Harley Quinn, one of Gotham's most sinister villains, will do everything she can to win over the Joker, and none of them is good for Gotham City. Her shenanigans, her charisma, her insanity have made her one of the most popular super-villains in the DC Universe."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce, everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, in Artisan Edition of 1/6th scale collectible figure that captures her stunning entrance-scene look in The Suicide Squad! This is an exclusive release available with limited quantity of 3,000 pieces only in selected markets. The beautifully-crafted 1/6th scale Harley Quinn figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a special gothic makeup accented by her smudged sharp red eyeliner and those luscious black lips look."

