Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 15th Anniversary Figures Revealed

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Transformers figures are rolling out including a new anniversary pack

Article Summary Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with a new figure multipack from Hasbro.

The set includes Optimus Prime, Jetfire, Chromia, Elita-1, and Arcee, each with vehicle transformation abilities.

Optimus Prime can equip Jetfire upgrade gear to enhance battle against the Fallen, featuring detailed accessories.

The multipack releases July 30, 1 PM EST, exclusively on Amazon and a limited supply on Hasbro Pulse.

Welcome to Planet Dirt. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, released in 2009, is the second film in the live-action Transformers series directed by Michael Bay. The movie follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they continue their fight with the Decepticons on Earth. However, the human Sam Witwicky discovers ancient Cybertronian symbols that lead to a hidden history of Transformers on Earth. The story introduces the Fallen, an ancient Decepticon who seeks to harvest the Sun's energy using a hidden machine. Hasbro is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with a new figure multipack. This set brings the Autobots to life with Optimus Prime, Jetfire, Chromia, Elita-1, and Arcee. Each figure will convert into a vehicle, and Optimus can also equip his Jetfire upgrade gear to take down the Fallen. The war continues with this impressive set, which will be released as an Amazon Exclusive on July 30 at 1 PM EST, with a limited supply also arriving on Hasbro Pulse

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 15th Anniversary Pack

"Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series TRANSFORMERS: Revenge of the Fallen movie 15th Anniversary Autobot Multipack. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the live action TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN film, this multipack comes with 5 Studio Series action figures — 6.5-inch Voyager 32 Optimus Prime, 8.5-inch Leader 35 Jetfire, 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Chromia, 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Elita-1, and 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Arcee."

"Features classic conversion between robot and vehicle modes and 10 accessories that attach in both modes. Display the figures with the included extra-large reversible backdrop depicting the Shanghai Pursuit scene on one side and Pyramid Desert Battle scene on the other side. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon with limited quantity available on Hasbro Pulse."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!