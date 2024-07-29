Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 15th Anniversary Figures Revealed
Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Transformers figures are rolling out including a new anniversary pack
Article Summary
- Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with a new figure multipack from Hasbro.
- The set includes Optimus Prime, Jetfire, Chromia, Elita-1, and Arcee, each with vehicle transformation abilities.
- Optimus Prime can equip Jetfire upgrade gear to enhance battle against the Fallen, featuring detailed accessories.
- The multipack releases July 30, 1 PM EST, exclusively on Amazon and a limited supply on Hasbro Pulse.
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 15th Anniversary Pack
"Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series TRANSFORMERS: Revenge of the Fallen movie 15th Anniversary Autobot Multipack. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the live action TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN film, this multipack comes with 5 Studio Series action figures — 6.5-inch Voyager 32 Optimus Prime, 8.5-inch Leader 35 Jetfire, 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Chromia, 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Elita-1, and 4.5-inch Deluxe 52 Arcee."
"Features classic conversion between robot and vehicle modes and 10 accessories that attach in both modes. Display the figures with the included extra-large reversible backdrop depicting the Shanghai Pursuit scene on one side and Pyramid Desert Battle scene on the other side. Available for preorder on July 30th at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon with limited quantity available on Hasbro Pulse."