Mondo Unveils New The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 Scale Egon Spengler

Get ready to bust some ghosts with The Rat Ghostbusters as the hit cartoon contours to come to life with Mondo in 1/12 scale

Article Summary Egon Spengler from The Real Ghostbusters gets a detailed 1/12 scale figure by Mondo, complete with accessories.

New Collector's Pack includes Egon Spengler and his nemesis, Boogieman, with swappable hands and portraits.

The set features a Proton Pack, Particle Stream, Ghost Trap, and mini-figures, perfect for fans of the animated series.

Available for pre-order exclusively at Mondo, the Egon Spengler and Boogieman pack is priced at $202; separate Egon is $101.

The Real Ghostbusters (1986–1991) was an animated series that expanded upon the 1984 Ghostbusters film. It introduced new adventures, supernatural threats, and character development for Egon Spengler, Ray Stanz, Winston Zeddmore, and Peter Venkman. One of the standout characters was Egon Spengler, the team's scientific genius, voiced by Maurice LaMarche. Unlike his live-action counterpart, played by Harold Ramis, the cartoon Egon had blond hair curls and a more eccentric personality. The Rat Ghostbuster is a beloved cartoon, and Mondo is bringing it to life with its new line of 1/12 action figures. Peter Venkman already kicked off this new, and now the team is growing as Egon Spengler has arrived.

The Boogieman is on the loose, and Egon is here to bust some ghosts. All of the animated detail you know and love is featured here, along with an impressive set of accessories, including a Proton Pack, Ghost Trap, Ghost Bomb, and Particle Stream. Other accessories include a Boogieman ghost, other ghost mini-figures, swappable gloves, and secondary heads for both characters. This line is very well made, but it comes in at $202 for the set or just $101 for Egon, with a September 2025 release date. Pre-orders for The Real Ghostbusters arrive only on Mondo today at 1 PM EST and will be Timed ending on March 13, 2025.

The Real Ghostbusters Egon and Boogieman Collector's Pack

"This week, THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS 1/12 scale line continues with a mission to New York's bedroom closets and the twisted world of the Boogieman. Complete with swappable hands and portraits, THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS – Egon Spengler 1/12 Scale Figure is equipped with his trusty proton pack, particle thrower and ghost trap. And each of our Real Ghostbusters comes paired with a goblin from the show … in this case, the blue intro ghost! Available for a limited time, our special Egon and Boogieman Collector's Pack also includes Egon's nemesis the Boogieman with swappable hands and portraits. (The 1/12 scale Boogieman is available exclusively as part of this Collector's Pack.)"

Egon and Boogieman Collector's Pack – Timed Edition Includes:

Egon Spengler: Alternate Scared Head Proton Pack with Particle Thrower Wand Ghost Trap Swappable Trap Cartridge with Mini Ghost Ghost Bomb Ghost with Stand Alternate Gloved Hands Particle Stream Clear Figure Base

Boogieman: Alternate Scary Head Alternate Hands Clear Figure Stand



