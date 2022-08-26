Monster High Cleo de Nile Haunt Couture Collection Arrives at Mattel

Not many toy franchises survived the 2000s, but the popularity of Monster High dolls is back and better than ever. Something about these monsters is unique and appeals to kids and adults alike. These dolls usually do not hit stores, but Mattel did release a "Creeproduction" of the OG (Original Ghouls) Monster High dolls earlier this year. However, Mattel Creations continues to keep these ladies thriving in ghoulish style online with special online drops. It looks like another one is arriving later today at Monster High's Cleo de Nile is back with the new Haunt Couture Collection. This Egyptian Queen is rising up and hitting the runway in style with a gorgeous new golden release. Her royal beauty is captured here with Egyptian charms, elements, and style to make her stand out. She is packaged in a fun coffin, and Monster High Haunt Couture Cleo de Nile Doll is priced at $75. She is expected to drop today on Mattel Creations right here at 12 PM EST, so do not miss out.

"First came Frankie Stein, then Clawdeen Wolf, and Draculaura soon after. Now, the Monster High OGs (Original Ghouls) welcome Cleo de Nile to the Haunt Couture Collection. Cleo de Nile is queen of the student body, and captain of the fearleading squad. But first and foremost, she's an Egyptian princess that rules the runway in this dramatic ensemble with teal accents."

"Our Haunt Couture Cleo de Nile doll is an eternal queen with ultra-long golden accented hair, wearing a metallic mummy wrap top and jogger set. Her freaky fabulous accessories include a sheer golden mummy fringed bolero with teal glitter webbed pyramids, a boo-tiful teal winged headband, metallic teal belt with dangling Egyptian charms, and spiderweb pyramid earrings."

"You can find the Egyptian beetles on Cleo de Nile doll's golden leatherette backpack and her metallic teal heels. Not that she needs them for luck – she can rule a dynasty all on her own. They just look scare-iffic. She also comes with a screamium diary like the previous ghouls in the collection, skull comb, and doll stand. Presale for the Monster High Cleo de Nile Haunt Couture Doll begins on 8/26 at 9 AM PT."