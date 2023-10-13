Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Black Manta Gets a Black and White Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys debuts another Gold Label exclusive figure with Black Manta

New York Comic Con is here and that means some new exclusive collectibles are arriving for the event. McFarlane Toys has debuted some new Gold Label DC Multiverse figures are on the way including a new Page Punchers variant. Coming out of the DC Comics Page Punchers Aquaman wave, Black Manta is back and ready for revenge. The infamous Aquaman foe has retuned with a new black and white cel shaded variant. DC Comics fans will notice his new colors with removable arm blades as well as a spear and base. The Page Punchers line also includes a new DC Comics comic book, and a new variant cover for the Aquaman book will also be included. Collectors will be able to bring home Line Art Gold Label Black Manta for $24.99 with a November 2023 release date. Pre-orders are already live right here, so be sure to get yours while you can!

Black Manta Line Art (Page Punchers) Gold Label

"Considered one of Aquaman's greatest enemies, Black Manta has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. For decades, Manta's true name and motives were shrouded in mystery, hidden behind his menacing oversize helmet. In modern times, however, his true motivations have been revealed. But no matter the era, Black Manta has always inflicted a special kind of pain upon his archenemy, cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless and driven criminals in DC history."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Black Manta is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys.

Black Manta includes removable wrist swords, spear and base.

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers.

