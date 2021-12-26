More Animated Invincible Deluxe Figures Coming from Diamond Select

When Amazon brought the stories of Invincible to life, it allowed for new fans and collectors to fall in love with this hit Image Comics run. The animation does change up a couple of things from the comic, but from the voice cast to the animation, it has been a wild ride. Diamond Select Toys has really been the only one to dish out new collectibles for the series, starting with Invincible and Omni-Man figures. These are just now starting to hit collectibles hands from the comic shop, and it looks like Diamond Select Toys is ready to dish out more. Two new Deluxe figures are on the way with the double agent Robot and the superheroine Atom Eve.

Each figure gets an animated sculpt capturing the Invincible art style right off of Amazon Prime. It is unclear if any of these figures will come with accessories like Omni-Man or Invincible. Atom Eve and Robot will be two fun new additions to add to your invincible collection, and they are priced at $25.99 each with pre-orders being found online like here. Collectors can also reserve these figures in your local comic book store and hopefully get their hands on the previous wave of Deluxe figures.

"INVINCIBLE SERIES 2 DLX AF ASST – The cast of the Invincible action figure line just got bigger! Based on the hit Amazon Prime animated series, this Invincible 7-Inch Scale Deluxe Action Figures Series 2 Set of 2 features super-powered heroine Atom Eve, as well as the cybernetic superhero Robot. Sculpted in a 7-inch scale, each action figure features over 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged with additional parts and accessories in a full-color window box."

The Invincible 7-Inch Scale Deluxe Action Figures Series 2 Set includes 2 individually packaged figures: 1x Atom Eve and 1x Robot

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based the Invincible Amazon Prime animated series

Comes packaged with additional parts and accessories

Sculpted by Chris Dahlberg

(subject to change). Company: Diamond Select. Theme: Invincible. Product Type: Action Figures. Item Height: 7 inches (17.78 cm)