Deathstroke Suits Up in His Defiance Suit with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys does it again as they bring new DC Comics projects to action figure form with their DC Multiverse line. A new assortment of Gold Label figures has been revealed, including a brand new Deathstroke from the 2017 Project: Defiance story arc. After Slade wanted to change his ways and lead a team of heroes with Wallace West, Terra, Rose Wilson, Anya Spears, and Jericho. This era of Deathstroke was shirt live, but it did give DC Comics fans a new suit for the mercenary as Project: Defiance sported some sweet black and white suits. This Defiance suit leaps right out of DC Comics and onto your shelves with McFarlane Toys latest Gold Label release. This version of Slade will be a Target Exclusive and feature a brand new sculpt a luscious plastic cloak, and a bow staff. Defiance Deathstroke is hitting shelves now, he is not up for order through the Target website yet, but fans can see his product page here.

Deathstroke is Back in His DC Comics Defiance Suit

"Slade Wilson is a mercenary and assassin for hire with no qualms about crossing lines to get the job done, no matter where those lines are drawn. A formidable operative for the U.S. military, Col. Slade Wilson agreed to undergo an experimental process that increased his mental and physical abilities to superhuman levels. Rather than continue his career as a soldier, Slade became the masked mercenary Deathstroke. This decision resulted in his wife leaving him and his son Joseph being permanently injured, as well as the death of his son Grant, who sought to emulate Slade."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Deathstroke includes a bo staff and a base

Deathstroke is featured in his look from Deathstroke: Defiance

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures