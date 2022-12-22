More Chainsaw Man Glory Has Arrived at Good Smile Company

Chainsaw Man continues to impress anime fans with an impressive adaptation of the hit manga series. The show is just packed with gore, devils, and plenty of characters that are all just fascinating to see on screen. As popularity rises, more collectibles are starting to arrive, and Good Smile Company has been fantastic at bringing these devil hunters to life. Max Factory and Good Smile have debuted new Chainsaw figures on the way with Power and Makima. Makima will be getting a new PLAMAX kit through Max Factory, keeping her beauty and design from the series to life. Power, on the other hand, is joining Good Smile's Pop Up Parade statue series. She is packed with detail and will be perfect for any Chainsaw Man collection. Pre-orders are live for both, with Power found here at $33.99 with July 2023 release and Makima right here at $53.99 with an October 2023 release.

Good Smile Company Debuts New Special Division 4 Collectibles

"Makima, devil hunter of Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4, joins the PLAMAX series! From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a snap-fit plastic model of the devil hunter that reports directly to the Chief Cabinet Secretary, Makima! The kit allows anyone to easily create a statue-like figure of Makima with a simple assembly. Pad-printed face plates and a variety of colored runners make for an easy assembly process anyone can enjoy. The design of the model has been carefully planned to preserve the detail of the original sculpt in plastic model form. We hope you enjoy assembling it for yourself!

"A New Addition to the POP UP PARADE! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"