Iron Studios Turns Up The Heat With Mortal Kombat Scorpion Statue

Mortal Kombat is here as the newest video game film adaptation hit theaters and HBO Max this Friday. The film was loaded with fun references, amazing fight scenes, and of course, the return of Scorpion on the big screen. Well, Iron Studio is paying tribute to the classic look of Scorpion as they debut their newest Mortal Combat statue. Standing 9" tall, this iconic fighter is back and is wearing his original ninja styled costume design. He is holding his kunai on a rope as he intimidates his enemies standing on top of Netherrealm styles bases covered in skulls.

Scorpion is highly detailed, hand painted, and will be a must have statue for any Mortal Kombat fan. Whether Scorpion is your main or you just love to collect Mortal Kombat collectibles, then this is the perfect new addition for any collection. The Scorpion 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $179.99 and is set to release between January – March 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be on the lookout for the upcoming Sub-Zero statue to complete the set.

"Iron Studios presents the ninja spectrum of Mortal Kombat. From the depths of the Netherrealm realm, the infernal underworld of Mortal Kombat, one of the most cultured and legendary warriors, resurfaces in search of revenge. On a rustic base of desolate ground formed by rocks, magma, skulls and bones at his feet, the lethal ninja, with spectral eyes, clenches his fists on the rope of his Kunai, his characteristic harpoon-like weapon, ready to launch and shout "Get Over Here", capturing the opponent and bringing him close to him, executing him with his fatal blow."

"Added to the collection that will bring the powerful Shao Kahn, the monstrous Goro and the immortal Raiden, previously announced, Iron Studios presents it's eagerly awaited "Scorpion Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Mortal Kombat – Iron Studios", accurately capturing the essence one of the most present and popular characters in the series, and one of the few that debuted in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game, and appears in all versions of the game on platforms."

"His real name was Hanzo Hasashi, in his human form, and was killed by Bi-Han (Sub-Zero), having been reborn two years later as a ninja specter. Scorpion was once a member of the Japanese ninja clan Shirai Ryu and was codenamed for his deadly abilities. His most original movements are with his Kunai spear and the infernal fire. When masked, Scorpion appears human, although this is only an illusion because when revealing his true self, only his skull appears as a head sometimes on fire. Scorpion was played by Chris Casamassa in the first adaptation of the game in theaters in 1995, and returns in 2021 now played by the famous Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada in the long-awaited new movie."