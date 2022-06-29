Mortal Kombat's Reptile Receives Exclusive Storm Collectibles Figure

It is time to enhance your Mortal Kombat collection once again as a new exclusive figure arrives from Storm Collectibles. Reptile is back with a brand new and exclusive figure that is heading to Big Bad Toy Store. Standing 8" tall, Reptile is showing off his stealth abilities with some brand new translucent green arms. This figure was already pretty badass, but now he is only enhanced with a sweet updated re-released, adding one of the Mortal Kombat fighter's abilities. Most of his other accessories will be the same as previous releases with a reptilian head, bow staff, weapon effect, a black hood, attachable tongue effect, as well as some new translucent pairs of hands. If you need to add Reptile to your Mortal Kombat Storm Collectibles roster, then look no further. The Mortal Kombat VS Series Reptile BBTS Exclusive is priced at $99.99. He is set to take on the kompetition in July 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Reptile is the last known surviving member of his race. His home realm of Zaterra is gone, mysteriously destroyed ages ago.Having since made Outworld his home, Shao Kahn makes made use of Reptile's mastery of stealth to spy on suspected traitors and slay known enemies of the empire. However, the knowledge that he is the last of his kind gnaws at Reptile. He would give anything and kill anyone, if it would bring his realm back from the abyss. Self-pity fuels his aggression as he inflicts suffering and death on others. This BBTS exclusive figure includes invisible hands that show off Reptile's stealth abilities!"

Box Contents

Reptile figure

Reptile head sculpt

Black hood

4 Pairs of interchangeable invisible hands

Reptile's tongue

Acid spit effect

Forceball effect