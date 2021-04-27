Mezco Unveils First Rumble Society Monster Figure with the Mossquatch

A couple of weeks ago, Mezco Toyz dropped the Gold Commander Gomez One:12 Collective figure. The figure introduced fans to the Valley of the Mossquatch storyline, where the Hazard Squad is dispatched to check the reports of a mysterious monster. Mezco is no stranger to creating unique creations of their stories but today is the first time they actually released one for the public to purchase. The Mossquatch is very real, stands roughly 7" tall, and will have 25 points of articulation. This ugly beast will be flocked and a perfect Rumble Society companion piece to the already waitlisted Commander Gomez figure. To make things even better. The $60 release also included a Hazard Squad Adventure Pack that gives Gomez collectors a tranquilizer rifle, capture net, rope, and a cross body sling with a rifle holder.

This is a must have accessory pack for any Gomez fan, and it sold out immediately here. However, the Rumble Society Mossquatch is up for the waitlist, so be sure to jump on the list as many collectors have seen conversions in the past. With double orders and fake accounts, Mezco Toyz is always canceling fraudulent orders, so do not pay over retail. Expand your Rumble Society collection today with yet another Rumble Society, accessory pack.

"Tucked away in the depths of the great forested lowlands of Moss Valley, a terrible and fuzzy monstrosity lurks in the shadows…beware the Mossquatch! After multiple reports of strange disappearances, the Hazard Squad finds themselves following the tracks of a botanical, bipedal beast deep into misty basin of Moss Valley. Can Gomez and team capture the grotesque, spore covered gargantuan?… only you can decide! The included Hazard Squad Adventure Pack contains a tranquilizer rifle with extra ammo, a capture net, and a length of rope. All equipment can be stored on the included crossbody sling that can be worn by Hazard Commander Gomez."

THE MOSSQUATCH FIGURE FEATURES:

Over 25 points of articulation

Approximately 18cm tall

One (1) tranquilizer rifle with two (2) magazines

One (1) capture net

One (1) rope

One (1) crossbody equipment sling with rifle holster

Each Mossquatch figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box with flocked logos, designed with collectors in mind.