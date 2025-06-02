Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: fantastic four, iron studios, marvel

Mr. Fantastic Joins Iron Studios 1/0 Fantastic Four: First Steps Line

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Art Scale Mr. Fantastic statue inspired by Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Reed Richards, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, is showcased with dynamic stretching powers and Herbie at his side.

The collectible features a detailed base and authentic likeness, available for pre-order ahead of a 2025 release.

Iron Studios is known for high-quality, film-accurate Marvel statues designed for passionate collectors worldwide.

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters in July 2025 and marks the long-awaited debut of Marvel's First Family in the MCU. The film will introduce a new generation of audiences to Marvel's first superhero family, including reintroducing Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). Unlike previous iterations, this take promises to ground the team by making them the heroes of their own world, which features a futuristic 60s aesthetic.

Iron Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four to life with a new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including Mister Fantastic. Standing 10.2" tall, Reed Richards is showing off his fantastic new stretchy powers with Herbie by his side. Pedro Pascal takes on the mantle of this Marvel Comics hero, and his likeness is nicely captured here. He is featured on a rubble base and will pair well with Iron Studios' other Fantastic Four: First Steps statues. Pre-orders are already live for $199.9,9 and he is set to stretch into action in Q3 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Mr. Fantastic 1/10

