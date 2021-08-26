MTN Dew Turns Up The Heat With New Flaming' Hot Flavor

Mtn Dew has caught fans by surprise with their newest limited-edition flavor with the cult-favorite Flamin' Hot brand. Things are about to get spicy and sweet with one of Men Dew's most provocative beverages to date, and they are not kidding. The spice of Flamin' Hot Cheetos has easily swept the nation in the past couple of years, so this was bound to happen. If anyone can pull of this chaos of putting Flamin' Hot taste in a can, it is the wise team at Mtn Dew. As an avid Dew drinker, I am very curious what this taste will be as it is described as citrus dew featuring "spicy goodness" Man Dew fans will be able to try this spicy soda on August 31, 2021, right here online through the DEW Store.

The Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot heat does not end there as they will also be teaming up with clothing company Broken Promises. Dew drinks will turn the heat up in their wardrobe with a nice selection of hats, hoodies, tees, and sweatpants. Each appeal item features a fiery design that will keep you comfy in the coming months. The special collaboration Broken Promises and Mtn Dew Flaming' Hot clothing will go live on September 3 at 11 pm EST on their app for subscribers. There will then be a general public launch the following day (September 4, 2021) at 11 AM EST for everyone else to join in. Be sure to prepare for this spicy collab, and be sure to grab a 6-Pack next week and taste the heat.

"MTN DEW meets FLAMIN' HOT. You heard that right. The 81-year-old beverage brand is no stranger to pushing flavor boundaries and FLAMIN' HOT' is no exception. MTN DEW tapped fellow PepsiCo brand, CHEETOS®, to unlock the cult-favorite taste of FLAMIN' HOT to create the first-ever beverage combining the sweet, citrus DEW with a new spicy goodness. "As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage," says Matt Nielsten, Sr. Director, Marketing. "This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

"Beginning August 31, 2021, MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT will be available exclusively on the virtual shelves of the DEW Store, while supplies last. Fans can stay up to date on the release via Instagram and Twitter. To complement this extreme new flavor, MTN DEW and contemporary clothing brand, Broken Promises, are partnering to drop an apparel line inspired by FLAMIN' HOT. The limited collection drops via presale exclusively to subscribers on the Broken Promises' app on Friday, September 3 at 11 p.m. EST, while the official launch to the public is on Broken Promises' website on September 4 at 11 a.m. EST. The capsule collection includes shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and accessories."