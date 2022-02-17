Muhammed Ali Stings Like a Bee with IconiQ Studios New 1/6 Figure

Muhammed Ali is back and ready to get a couple of knockouts in your collection as IconciQ Studios reveals their newest collectible. The 1/6 Scale Figure stands 12" tall and will feature a fully articulated body with the newly designed seamless body from TBLeague. Two versions of Muhammed Ali will be offered with the standard, including swappable hands, swaddle feet, and a removeable robe. A special Double Pack will also be offered that will also include new portraits for Ali and a bust to help display these new portraits. One of the greatest Boxing Legends is back, and IconiQ Studios brings him to life like never before. Muhammed Ali will be priced at $199 or $269 and preorders are already live right here with a Q4 2022 – Q1 2023 release date.





Muhammad Ali – 1/6th scale collectible figure DOUBLE PACK- IQLS01(D)

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee." Iconiq Studios are honored to present the first in our 1/6th scale legends series, the heavyweight boxing legend himself: Muhammad Ali. Featuring a fully-articulated seamless body that is custom-tailored to match Ali's own physique and is capable of recreating his iconic fighting style. The figure includes an authentic hand-sculpted head that captures The Greatest in the heat of a fight. The double pack includes our previously released IQB001 Muhammad Ali bust, which features a neutral head sculpt that can be swapped with the main figure for a wider range of poses."

LIMITED EDITION – 600 PIECES WORLDWIDE

IQLS01(D) – Muhammad Ali 1:6 scale figure double pack Includes:

One (1) fully articulated seamless body, created by TBLeage exclusively for Iconiq Studios

One (1) fighting head sculpt

One (1) neutral head sculpt (Double Pack only)***

One (1) fully sculpted bust body (Double Pack only)***

One (1) pair of boxing glove hands

One (1) pair of wrapped open hands

One (1) pair of wrapped fist hands

One (1) pair of relaxed boots

One (1) pair of pre-posed boots

One (1) robe

One (1) pair of boxing shorts

One (1) stand