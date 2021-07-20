My Hero Academia Deku Powers Up With New Kotobukiya Statue

My Hero Academia Season 5 is still going strong as we continue to dive into the mysteries of One For All. Kotobukiya has revealed that they are releasing a new Izuku Midoriya statue that captures not only his new costume but his new Shoot Style. The statue is sculpted with bright colors, a fun dynamic design, great sculpt, and it is loaded with One For All Quirk lightning effects. Each part of Deku's costume is faithfully recreated straight from My Hero Academia anime and will be a nice addition to many fans growing anime collections.

No swappable parts are included with the figure, but if collectors pre-order direct from Kotobukiya, they can get an extra head part. This will allow fans to display him with both aggressive and cocky expressions showing off the many styles and aspects of Izuku Midoriya's character. The My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Version 2 ARTFX J Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $149.99. He is expected to release in March 2022, and pre-orders can be found here, giving fans that bonus head sculpt. Keep an eye out for more My Hero statues also coming in the future, like the Kotobukiya debut of Hawks.

"Izuku Midoriya in his latest hero costume is coming out as a figure! From the popular anime series, My Hero Academia, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, rejoins the ARTFX J line with a brand new look! The pose captures Izuku just about to fire his Shoot Style move in mid-motion. Additional effect parts of his One For All Quirk are included to create an even more vivid and lively finish to this figure. Be sure to enjoy this figure by adding him to your collection!"

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project. Licensed by Funimation®