My Hero Academia Shota Aizawa Comes to Kotobukiya with New Statue

Significant changes are coming to the hit anime series My Hero Academia after the latest arc has unfolded. Tomura Shigaraki has unleaded some devastating power onto the hero community, changing the world as we knew it. One of which was Shota Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, who has the ability to deactivate anyone's quirk by just looking at them. While we will not go into specifics, Kotobukiya is remembering the hero who introduced us to Class 1A of My Hero Academia with their latest statue release. Releasing as part of the ArtFX J line, this Pro Hero comes to life with an impressive new statue that stands roughly 10" tall.

Shota is nicely detailed, featuring a dynamic ninja pose as he wields his trusty scarf, which will help him wrangle up villains and students. He will feature a swappable bangs part, allowing fans to display him with or without his goggles. Shota Aizawa is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will soon arrive here. Be sure to check out all of the other Art FX J statues coming soon from Kotobukiya, like Tomura, Dabi, and Himiko Toga.

Class is in Session with Kotobukiya's Newest My Hero Statue

"From the hit anime My Hero Academia, Shota Aizawa, a Pro Hero who teaches at U.A. High School, is joining Kotobukiya's lineup as a scale figure! He comes to life in a fighting stance while dynamically manipulating his binding cloth. Pay close attention to the sculpt in this action-packed pose. By swapping out the bangs part, he can also be displayed without his goggles. Recreate the world of My Hero Academia by adding Shota Aizawa to your collection today! © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project."