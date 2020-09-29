My Little Pony Sunset Shimmer Joins Kotobukiya With New Statue

We recently saw that My Little Pony Twilight Sparkle is coming back with a new variant statue of her human-like design. Well, now its time for the rebel to make her stand as Sunset Shimmer has arrived at the Bishoujo series. Sunset is sporting a new leather jacket, and the My Little Pony mane color is now her human hair color. Her skin is the same as her pony's designs, and her symbol is now on her shirt. Sunset Shimmer is a rebel at heart, and even though she fled Canterlot to find who she is, she will make a great fit for any fans My Little Pony collection.

The human skin tone is nice, but I am more of a fan of how they are capturing the character fully by keeping the original color. These statue designs re always very fun to see, and I'm excited to see who will be arriving next in this series. The My Little Pony Sunset Shimmer Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $109.99. She is set to rock out in April 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. The MLP Bishoujo is quite popular, so get your orders in while you can, and don't forget to check out some of the other ponies coming soon. Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Applejack, and others are alive and ready to take on the real world with these designs.

"Princess Celestia's former student, Sunset Shimmer, who fled Canterlot to pursue her own path will now be joining the MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO lineup! Sunset Shimmer is a very popular character who has captured the hearts of MY LITTLE PONY fans since her appearance in the My Little Pony: Equestria Girls film. From the distinctively colored hair and attention to detail in reproducing her silhouette, this statue stays true to the original character design. Like the previous MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO statues that were previously released, the pony's eyelashes add a lot of life to the overall statue.

Sunset Shimmer can be seen donning her rider jacket with a fearless smile across her face. Is this the rendition of Sunset Shimmer before she learned about the magic of friendship? Or maybe this shows Sunset Shimmer after she has learned about "friendship". We leave that up to your imagination!

Be sure to line this statue up Twilight Sparkle and Princess Celestia to expand the world of MY LITTLE PONY."

