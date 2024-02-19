Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: CultureFly, Gremlins, IT, jurassic park, nacelle

Nacelle's New Movies That Made Us Collectibles Arrive at Walmart

Get ready to enhance your movie collections with an exciting new collaboration between Nacelle, the masterminds behind the hit show The Movies That Made Us, and Culturefly. They have joined forces to unveil an exclusive collection of movie collectibles that will be available only at Walmart! Thanks to our friends at Nacelle, we were able to get a closer look at some of these new collectibles. Some iconic blockbusters are back and better than ever with new products like 3Deep and Nooks, which take your DVD and bookshelves up a notch. For the 3Deep line, we got to see Stephen King's It (1990), Jurassic Park, and Friday the 13th Part III. These collectibles take some iconic posters and give them the perfect touch of 3D fun to bring them to life like never before.

As for the Nooks, this set of collectibles really gives new life to your movie collection with some mischievous fun from characters like Spike from Gremlins. We also got The Nightmare Before Christmas Nook, which features the loving duo Jack and Sally. Each release is nicely detailed, sculpted, and packed with color, and these are perfect for tons of movie fans out there. Seeing horror creations like Pennywise and Spike come to life in this fashion is amazing to see, so say goodbye to boring Blu-Ray displays. More Nooks and 3Deep movies can also be found right at Walmart with The Lion King, IT (2017), Chucky, and much more. These Movies That Made Us collectibles are a great way to show your love for movies in a new way, and these Nooks and 3Deep releases can be found in Walmart stores and online now.

"Nacelle (The Movies That Made Us, Behind the Attraction, Icons Unearthed) and Culturefly are teaming up to announce a new shopping destination exclusively at Walmart. An in-store 'Movies That Made Us' branded collection will showcase new products inspired by iconic films in over 2000 Walmart stores starting Feb. 9, 2024."

"The partnership enables Nacelle to expand their brands into the physical media market with an engaging and innovative collection featured at select Walmart stores. The collection will include products inspired by classic titles pulled from episodes of 'Movies that Made Us': Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Nightmare Before Christmas as well as other iconic titles like Friday the 13th, Child's Play and more."

