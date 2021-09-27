Naughty Dog Studios Reveals The Last of Us Part II Joel Statue

Yesterday marked the annual The Last of Us Day that gives Naughty Dog the ability to dish out new merchandise and new for The Last of Us. A lot of the news was collectible directed with some special themed records and a brand new statue coming to us from Dark Horse Direct. Joel is back with a brand new 14.25" statue as we see the hero with a revolver and a guitar in his hands. His design is based on his The Last of Us Part II design with an amazing sculpt that will really please fans of this beloved series. The statue will be a nice companion piece to other Dark Horse Direct statues like Ellie with Bow, Ellie with Machete, and everyone's favorite Abby. Collectors will be able to pre-order their own Joel statue for $199.99 and can be found right here. The statue will be limited edition with a Made-To-Order size, and they will be available until October 29, 2021.

"In partnership with Naughty Dog Studios, Dark Horse Direct is proud to present a brand-new character statue from The Last of Us Part II featuring Joel. Defender, protector, father-figure, Joel will watch your back, as well as play you a classic tune. Joel stands at 14.25" tall on a 10" diameter base, stoically poised with his guitar and weapon. Meticulously crafted by the artists at Big Shot Toy Works and Level 52, and a follow-up to our massively popular (and sold out) Ellie with Bow Statue, Ellie with Machete Statuette, and Abby Statue. Reimagine your favorite moments with this beloved and iconic character and pre-order today!"

WHAT'S INCLUDED

The Last of Us Part II – Joel Statue

Round Terrain Base with The Last of Us Part II logo relief

Certificate of Authenticity

Edition Size: Limited to Pre-Orders

Pre-order Cutoff Date: October 29th, 2021 at 5pm PST

Expected to Ship to Customers: May – July 2022