NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Raphael

Coming to life from the hit IDW comic series The Last Ronin, NECA unveils their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimate Raphael

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin hit comic book stores, it took the world by storm. This is a more darker tale of everyone's favorite TMNT, falling the story of a solo turtle after the fall of New York. As his story went on, heartbreaking flashbacks were shown as fans witnessed the fall of the turtles. NECA has been bringing The Last Ronin to life, and these flashbacks are now coming to life, and Raphael is ready to fight. Raphael went out in a blaze of glory, and NECA captured it all with his Last Ronn designs, swappable hands, two head portraits, and signature sais. The final fight of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here, and fans can snag up Ultimate Raphael for $37.99. He is set to release in November 2023; pre-orders are found here, and be on the lookout for Ultimate Leonardo.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Ultimate Raphael

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today; a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Hot-headed and stubborn, Raphael sets out on a mission of revenge, of which there may be no return."

"This Ultimate Raphael action figure is authentic to the comic book depiction and stands in 7" scale with over 20 points of articulation. Includes two interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, sais, arrow, and throwing knife. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

Box Contents

Raphael figure

2 Interchangeable head sculpts Angry face Yelling face

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

2 Sais

Arrow

Throwing knife

