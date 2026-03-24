Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, terrifier

NECA Debuts Terrifier 2 Ultimate Art the Clown & Little Pale Girl Set

NECA debuts a wicked and bloody new Terrifier 2 Ultimate Art the Clown & Little Pale Girl action figure two-pack

Article Summary NECA unveils the Terrifier 2 Ultimate Art the Clown & Little Pale Girl 7-inch action figure two-pack.

Includes multiple swappable faceplates, hands, and a deadly arsenal of weapons and accessories.

Features exclusive items like a Tommy gun, sunglasses, heart in a box, and more for horror fans.

Pre-orders now open at $72.99, with a collector-friendly box and a September 2025 release date.

NECA is back to slay the day with a brand new two-pack figure set that is ready to spill some blood. The Terrifier franchise focuses on Art the Clown, a silent, sadistic killer who has become a modern horror icon due to his brutal, theatrical violence. Unlike typical slashers, Art relies on exaggerated mime-like expressions and relentless cruelty, making him unsettling and unpredictable. In Terrifier 2, things take a supernatural twist as the eerie Little Pale Girl joins him. This mysterious childlike entity mirrors his clown appearance, and is the demon resurrected Art from the first film. She is here to guide his killing spree, amplifying the story's supernatural elements.

NECA now captures the chaos of these two with a new creepy figure set packed with pure gory fun. Both Art and the Pale Girl come with a variety of swappable face plates, extra hands, and tons of weapons for a true massacre. NECA went all out for this impressive set, and Terrifier fans will not want to miss out on owning this release. Pre-orders are already live for this new Terrifier 2 set for a bloody $72.99 and a September 2025 release.

Terrifier 2 Ultimate Art the Clown & Little Pale Girl Two-Pack

"From Damien Leone's Terrifier 2, NECA brings you this terrifying 2-pack of Art the Clown and his sadistic companion, The Little Pale Girl. Both figures are in 7-inch scale and in their classic black-and-white clown outfits. They feature several interchangeable faceplates and hands, and an arsenal of weapons and accessories."

"This dynamic duo is the perfect horror set, and whether all in Art's head or not, The Little Pale Girl is a key character to the now infamous film series. This 2-pack features several exclusive accessories, including a Tommy gun, sunglasses, a heart in a box, a flamethrower, a cereal box, a bicycle horn, a lollipop, and much more. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. Add this 2-pack of Art the Clown and The Little Pale Girl from Terrifier 2 to your shelves now!"

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