NECA Gives Collectors An Update on Dungeons & Dragons Figures

NECA has an update for Dungeons & Dragons fans, and they have showcase new 7″ Scale Ultimate Figures. Hit characters Warduke and Grimsword are back and are both inspire by their classic action figures from back in the day. I know only so much about Dungeons & Dragons, but honestly these would fit in the Mythic Legions line perfectly. The medieval design and over exaggerated armor is fantastic and NECA really makes those colors pop. Both figures will include their own set of weapons and accessories with Warduke coming with a dagger, a knife, sword, and sculpted shield.

Grimsword, on the other hand really embraces that serpent design, and he will include a serpent mace, serpent shield, and a non-serpent sword. I am curious what other D&D figures NECA has up their sleev as they have really focused on these two for quite some time. This line carries so much history for plenty of dedicated fans and NECA is really knocked this line out of the park and I hope they continue it. Both Dungeons & Dragons 7″ Scale Ultimate Figures from NECA are set to release in Summer 2022, and pre-orders are still live and can be found here.

"Dungeons & Dragons – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Warduke Figure – NECA has taken inspiration from the classic action figure releases and reinterpreted them for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling. Warduke will come with signature accessories and in the Ultimate style packaging."

"Dungeons & Dragons – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Grimsword Figure – NECA has taken inspiration from the classic action figure releases and reinterpreted them for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling. Grimsword will come with signature accessories and in the Ultimate style packaging."