NECA Unveils New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ghost with the Most Figure

NECA is back with a new selection of impressive collectibles including the Ghost with the Most baby as Beetlejuice is back once again

Article Summary NECA releases new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice figure from the 2024 sequel film, celebrating its iconic return.

The 7-inch Ultimate "Striped Suit" figure comes with accessories, including an alternate head and Baby Beetlejuice.

Collectors get a vibrant window box with artwork from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and an opening front flap.

Pre-orders are live now for $36.99, ahead of the May 2025 release, perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, debuted in 2024 and was the sequel to the 1988 cult classic. The film reunites original cast members Michael Keaton stepping into the role of Betelgeuse, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. The film was sure to introduce new characters as well, like Jenna Ortega and Astrid, Lydia's daughter. The film focuses on the Deetz family years later as they return to their haunted home in Winter River after a family tragedy. However, the only way to fix his dysfunctional family issues might be from the one person they never wanted to see again, Beetlejuice. While the film did get mixed reviews, it was a treat to see the Ghost with the Most returning to the big screen once again, which is just as wild as before.

NECA is now hiring this bio-exorcist once again for their latest Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ultimate "Striped Suit" figure. This Afterlife Care Manager might have some ex-wife issues, but nothing he can't handle, and he comes in at 7" tall and features a nice set of accessories from the sequel. This consists of a Betelgeuse flier, baby Betelgeuse, a secondary head, and a variety of swappable hands. Everything is packed together in nice window packaging featuring artwork from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and is set for a May 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online for $36.99, so be on the lookout for more Ultimate Betelgeuse figures.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ultimate "Striped Suit" from NECA

"The Ghost with the Most is back! From Tim Burton's 2024 sequel film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the famous bio-exorcist returns in fully articulated action figure form. Now an Afterlife Care Manager, Beetlejuice schemes to wed Lydia once again to escape his ex-wife, Delores, and finally get back to the world of the living."

"Dressed in his classic black-and-white striped suit, this NECA Ultimate Beetlejuice figure stands in 7-inch scale and includes interchangeable heads and hands, Betelgeuse flier, and the adorable Baby Betelgeuse! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Betelgeuse figure

Alternate head

7 Alternate hands

Betelgeuse flier

Baby Betelgeuse figure

