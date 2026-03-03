Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Attack On Titan, iron studios

Iron Studios Debuts New 1/10 Attack on Titan Eren Yeager Statue

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues are coming soon from Iron Studios including Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed 1/10 scale Eren Yeager statue from the hit anime Attack on Titan

The dynamic statue depicts Eren in action atop a Titan, capturing the essence of the Scout Regiment

Now available for pre-order at $299.99, this collectible statue is set for release in December 2026

Eren Yeager’s character evolution and Titan-shifting powers are faithfully represented in this piece

There are many legendary anime series, including Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, and modern hits like My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan. Attack on Titan is based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, a dark fantasy series set in a world where humanity hides behind enormous walls. They do this to protect themselves from giant creatures called Titans, who devour humans seemingly without reason. Eren Yeager is the lead as he vows to exterminate every Titan after a Titan destroys his hometown. Iron Studios now puts Eren back in the spotlight with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue as he jumps into the action.

After the destruction of his home, Eren joins the military, specifically the Scout Regiment, which ventures outside the walls to fight Titans and uncover their origins. Iron Studios faithfully captures the Scout Regiment equipment and uniform with this highly detailed 9.3" tall statue. Eren is displayed in action as he runs on top of a Titan's head. The artists here did a great job capturing the feel and look of the Attack on Titan series, and collectors will surely want one in their anime collection. Pre-orders are available on the Iron Online Store for $299.99, with a December 2026 release date.

Eren Yeager – Attack on Titan – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Eren Yeager is the protagonist of the acclaimed series Attack on Titan. Determined and driven by an intense desire for freedom, Eren grows up within the walls that protect humanity from the Titans — giant creatures that threaten human existence. After witnessing a devastating tragedy, he decides to join the Scout Regiment to fight the enemies and uncover the truth about the world beyond the walls."

"Throughout the story, Eren reveals extraordinary abilities, including the power to transform into a Titan, placing him at the center of increasingly complex political, military, and moral conflicts. His journey is marked by intense psychological evolution and deep questions about freedom and destiny, making him one of the most profound and impactful characters in the anime universe."

