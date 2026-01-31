Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged:

Save the Day with the New Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters Collab

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: KPop Demon Hunters

Favorite KPop Demon Hunters characters come in themed charms, perfect for on-the-go fans and collectors.

The Saja Boys 5-Pack set showcases all five members with unique soda can capsules for each character.

Official launch set for Fall 2026; sign up at Mattel Creations for updates on KPop Demon Hunters releases.

Just when you think you've seen it all, Mattel has crafted up yet another set of KPop Demon Hunters collectibles. This time, a new Polly Pocket collaboration has been unveiled that shrinks the Demon Hunters world down. New micro playsets and keychain‑style capsules are on the way, allowing fans to take some of their favorite character anywhere. Each mini figure comes nestled inside a themed tiny capsule based on fun props from the story like the ramen cups for the HUNTR/X trio with Rumi, Mira, Zoey. There is also a potted plant for Derpy Tiger's favorite, who brought Sussie Bird along for the ride. Besides them, Mattel has also created a fun HUNTR/X /X light stick case for Manager Bobby.

In addition to single tiny capsules, there's also a larger Polly Pocket x K‑Pop Demon Hunters 5‑Pack set (for example, a Saja Boys 5‑pack set that will come with all five members: Jinu, Baby, Abby, Mystery, and Romance. As expected, they are all featured in their "Soda Pop" outfits, with each getting a soda can capsule. The standard KPop Demon Hunters x Polly Pocket mini sets are priced at $5.39, with the Saja Boys set at $19.43, all set for a Fall 20206 release. Be sure to sign up on Mattel Creations for more information on these Polly Pockets and more upcoming KPop releases.

KPop Demon Hunters x Polly Pocket Figure Sets Coming Soon

"Your favorite KPop Demon Hunters characters have come together with Polly Pocket for an epic collaboration – FOR THE FANS! Rock the stage with HUNTR/X dolls, get the show started with Manager Bobby doll, and reenact silly scenes with Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird – all in adorable micro form! Each doll comes with a themed charm capsule and keychain clip. The HUNTR/X dolls fit inside personalized ramyeon cup charms, and the keychain clip showcases the iconic HUNTR/X symbol – ideal for on-the-go play!"

"KPop Demon Hunters go tiny with Polly Pocket! Clip and carry favorite characters from Netflix's most popular film in Polly-fied micro form! This Saja Boys 5-pack includes five dolls, Jinu, Baby, Abby, Mystery, and Romance, five soda can capsules, and five keychain clips."

