NECA Unveils New Ultimate Matador Beetlejuice & Sandworm 2-Pack

Step into the land of the dead with NECA as they debut their newest Ultimate "Matador" Beetlejuice & Sandworm 2-Pack

Matador Beetlejuice stands 7 inches tall and features a cloth cape, extra hands, and a second faceplate.

The Sandworm figure towers at over 12 inches with articulated jaws, heads, tongue, and a wedding chapel base.

Pre-orders are live for $84.99 on NECA’s site, with a Q1 2026 release planned for Beetlejuice collectors.

NECA is back with a new Ultimate Beetlejuice figure that brings back the Ghost with the Most in glorious detail. This new Matador Beetlejuice & Sandworm 2‑Pack transports collectors back to the chaotic wedding scene from Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel. The Matador figure stands 7" tall and has a cloth cape with a secondary faceplate and an extra pair of hands. However, the real bread and butter with this release is the impressive and wacky Sandworm that comes in at over 12 inches tall. The Sandworm is placed on a wedding-chapel themed base and will feature articulated jaws, heads, and tongue.

The details of this wild monster are captured perfectly, and it faithfully brings the Tim Burton creation to life, and it will work well with any other Beetlejuice figures from NECA. Packaging has yet to be revealed for this set, but with that Sandworm coming in at 12" tall, we can imagine it is not going to be a small windowed box. Pre-orders for this 2-Pack are already live on the NECA Store for a whopping $84.99 and are set for a Q1 2026 release.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ultimate "Matador" Beetlejuice & Sandworm

"The Ghost with the Most is back! From Tim Burton's 2024 sequel film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the famous bio-exorcist returns once again to scheme Lydia into marriage so he can finally escape the Afterlife. At the wedding, his nefarious plan is foiled when Lydia's daughter, Astrid, brings a Sandworm into the land of the living to stop him. Beetlejuice quickly transforms into a matador to distract the monstrous Sandworm to swallow his ex-wife instead."

"NECA brings the chaos of the iconic scene to life with highly detailed Beetlejuice and Sandworm figures in 7-inch scale. Standing over 12 inches tall, the Sandworm is mounted on a church floor base and features articulated jaws, heads, and tongue for dynamic posing. Ultimate Matador figure comes with a cloth cape and interchangeable hands and faceplates."

