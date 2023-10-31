Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dracula, NECA, Universal Monsters

NECA Unveils New Universal Monsters GITD Retro Dracula Figure

Classic Dracula is back as NECA debuts heir newest 7” scale figure that features retro deco and glow in the dark elements

Article Summary NECA releases a 7" scale Dracula action figure with 1980s retro and glow-in-the-dark features.

Bela Lugosi's birthday marked with special unveiling of the unique Dracula tribute.

The vinyl cape, glow-in-the-dark elements, and retro-style are inspired by 1980s toy models.

Online pre-orders for the exclusive Dracula figure is available on the NECA Store for $30.

Horror fans and collectors, it's time to sink your teeth into a special treat! In honor of the iconic Bela Lugosi's birthday, NECA is thrilled to unveil a classic tribute that will transport you back to the eerie charm of the 1980s. NECA is back with some more love for the Universal Monsters with a special 7" scale action figure that pays homage to the most famous vampire of all time, Count Dracula, as portrayed by the one and only Bela Lugosi. In honor of his birthday, NECA has unveiled the new Dracula, which is featured in retro-style that captures the essence of the classic 1980s Dracula toy, right down to the vinyl cape. As the sun sets, Count Dracula's otherworldly allure truly shines as it has a haunting glow-in-the-dark feature that will truly shine in any horror collection. Vampire fans will be able to sink their fangs into this exclusive pre-order release right on the NECA Store for $30 here. Be on the lookout for the other Universal Monsters glow figures (seen here) as well with Wolfman, Frankenstein, and The Mummy.

Universal Monsters – Glow-in-the-Dark Retro Dracula – 7"

"Collect the whole creepy crew of Universal film monsters, all poseable and ready for action! Classic toy and classic horror fans alike will enjoy these loving modern tributes that draw inspiration from the 1980s Universal Famous Mini Monsters toy collection. Combining retro toys with NECA's likeness sculpts, these 7" scale figures also glow in the dark!"

"To celebrate the most famous vampire of them all, NECA has created this retro-style tribute to the classic Dracula toy! Featuring a stand-collar vinyl cape that harkens back to the original release, this 7" scale action figure glows in the dark and comes in tribute blister card packaging."

"In honor of the incomparable Bela Lugosi's birthday, NECA has put out a special reveal. To celebrate the most famous vampire of them all, NECA has created this retro-style tribute to the classic 1980s Dracula toy! Featuring a vinyl cape that harkens back to the original release, this highly articulated 7" scale action figure also glows in the dark. Comes in tribute blister card packaging."

