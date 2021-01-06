NERF Goes Prehistoric With New Dino-Squad Blasters

Things are about to get ferocious as NERF is taking us back to the age of dinosaurs with some new blasters. The Dino-Squad is here with three brand new blasters that feature dinosaur-themed deco and design. Starting things off first is the new NERF Dino-Squad Rex-Rampage themed after the king of the dinosaurs, the Tyrannosaurus Rex. This blaster is packed with some great features, including motorized fire, removable scope, 10 round clip, 10 dart storage, and will come with 20 Elite darts. The T-Rex design is excellent, with a green and orange that will dominate any NERF battle. Up next is the Dino-Squad Tricera-Blast blaster that brings the Triceratops to the battlefield. This blaster features a break-open loading and has a 3 dart chamber. This Dino-Squad blaster comes with 12 Elite darts, and the Tricera-Blast also has a 12 dart onboard storage. With great Triceratops sculpts, NERF fans will be able to bring the horns to the battle with this bad boy. The last Dino-Squad blaster that NERF has introduced is the Stage-Smash pistol. This single-shot blaster is ready to take aim in the prehistoric era with a pullback handle. This Stego-Smash blaster will come with 5 Elite darts and will feature a 4 dart onboard storage. The spikey detail on this blaster is nicely executed, and it will be a great side piece for your Dino-Squad hunt.

Each of these dinosaur themed NERF blasters is very well detailed and packed with features. I am a sucker for dinosaurs, and these NERF blasters are very well done, and I can't wait to see them up close. Even though the Rex-Rampage is motorized, the Tricera-Blast blaster features a very amazing design that will be fun for any occasion. Prices for each NERF Dino-Squad blaster are set to release in Spring 2021 with a varying price as well. The Rex-Rampage is the priciest at $39.99, the Tricera-Blast comes in at $19.99, and the Stego-Smash pistol is $9.99. Pre-orders are not live yet, but they will be able to be found here along with other amazing products from Hasbro.

"DINOSQUAD REX-RAMPAGE – (HASBRO/Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Spring 2021). Blast into battle with the power of a T-Rex with the NERF DINOSQUAD REX-RAMPAGE blaster! It features an awesome dinosaur design, capturing the look of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur. Rev up the motor on this motorized blaster and press the trigger to fire darts fast. It comes with a 10-dart clip so you can send 10 darts in a row racing through the air at your targets. There's onboard 10-dart storage on stock to keep backup firepower nearby for reloads. The blaster includes a nonremovable targeting scope to line up your shots. It comes with 20 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality."

The NERF Game Gets Ferocious With The Dino-Squad

"DINOSQUAD TRICERA-BLAST – (HASBRO/Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2021). Charge into triple-dart action with the NERF DINOSQUAD TRICERA-BLAST blaster! It features an awesome dinosaur design, capturing the look of a Triceratops dinosaur. The blaster has break-open loading and a fun way to open it — push the front horn on the dino's head and the barrel swings down to reveal the dart chamber inside. Load 3 darts and swing the barrel closed. Pull down the hammer to prime the blaster, then press the trigger to send 1 dart flying toward your target. There's onboard 12-dart storage on the stock so you can have backup darts within reach to reload and keep on playing. Includes 12 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality."

"DINOSQUAD STEGO-SMASH – (HASBRO/Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Spring 2021). Stand your ground as dart-blasting defender with the NERF DINOSQUAD STEGO-SMASH blaster! It features an awesome dinosaur design, capturing the look of a Stegosaurus dinosaur. Fire into dino-tastic fun with this single-fire blaster — load 1 dart into the front of the barrel, pull back the handle to prime, and press the trigger to send the dart charging toward your target. There's onboard 4-dart storage on the front of the blaster so you can have backup firepower within reach for reloads. Includes 5 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality."