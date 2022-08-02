Hasbro Celebrates 70 Years of Potato Head with Yamma and Yampa

It is time to celebrate as Hasbro is excited to add some new Potato Head collectibles to your hands. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the hit potato franchise, and nearly everyone has played with Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head. The hit franchise was even made as one of the lead toys in the iconic animated film Toy Story. 70 years is a long time, and people have aged in that time, but Hasbro knows this and is cashing in on old and new collectors with the Yamma and Yampa set! This 24-piece set gives us older versions of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head with some very unique and fun grandtater accessories.

Older hairstyles, clothes, glasses, and much more are featured here, only helping you build up your potato family. Sets like this are wonderful to see as it gives an age to lines this, and it is great to celebrate it. The packaging is nice too, and it shows off the new Potato Head logo as well as the fun 70 Years celebration design. I know I will need to pick up at least a couple of these for my own potato family, and Yamma and Yampa are expected to visit in October 2022. Pre-orders are live and the Yamma and Yampa Grandtaters are priced at $17.99 and can be found right here.

"Celebrate 70 years of Potato Head toys with Yamma and Yampa! This 24-piece set sports two large potato bodies, two bases, and 20 grandtater accessories to mix and mash! The whole family will love using their imashinations to build wacky potato pals! Order yours today and add to your Potato Head family!"

Product Features

5.5 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Mr. Potato Head character

20 Accessories to mix and mash

Box Contents

Yamma figure

Yampa figure

20 Accessories

Two Bases