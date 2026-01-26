Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: action force, Valaverse

New Action Force Crimson Shadow Glowing Praetorian Pyre Revealed

A new Action Force figure is on the way as Valaverse reveals their new Crimson Shadow Technologies Glowing Praetorian Pyre

Praetorian Pyre stands 6 inches tall, glows in the dark, and features detailed military-inspired design.

Loaded with accessories: Gatling guns, machine guns, effects, alternate hands, and more in the box.

Available now for pre-order at $34.99, with shipping estimated for late February 2026.

Action Force is a hit action-figure series created by Valaverse, best known as the company founded by toy veteran Bobby Vala. Vala previously worked on legendary Hasbro lines like G.I. Joe and Star Wars, and has made something new and pretty impressive. The Action Force line focuses on 1/12 military and tactical figures with high articulation, detailed sculpting, and a wide range of gear and weapons. Quite a few of the characters have already been released across multiple series, including branded soldiers like Recon Corps and Special Warfare Troopers, and themed squads like Crimson Shadow and Steel Brigade. The fun continues with their new Crimson Shadow Technologies Praetorian Pyre figure that glows in the dark.

Standing 6" tall, this wicked robot is loaded with an impressive arsenal including Gatling guns, magazine guns, a pistol, blast effects, and more. Valaverse took things up a notch by making the Praetorian Pyre glow in the dark, a classic gimmick that toys in the '80s used to use. Build up an army of these Valaverse beauties to take on your Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe, or your own Action Force collection. Pre-orders for the GITD Crimson Shadow Technologies Praetorian Pyre are already live at $34.99 with a Late February 2026 release.

Action Force Crimson Shadow Technologies Praetorian Pyre

"Action Force is the flagship action figure brand from Valaverse, featuring 1/12 scale premium action figures with multiple points of articulation and a plethora of accessories, including display stands. The brand is recognized as a leader in military-based action figures and accessories, offering a high level of detail and customization options for collectors and enthusiasts."

Box Contents

Praetorian Pyre figure

Three Alternate pairs of hands

Pistol

Two Gatling guns

Two Ammunition belts

Two Spent casing parts

Two Machine guns

Two Flame effects

Two Effect parts

Backpack

Stand

