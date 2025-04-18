Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comic, hot toys

New Batman Begins 2.0 Scarecrow 1/6 Scale Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Return to Gotham City with Hot Toys as the villain Scarecrow is back with a new updated 1/6 scale figure from Batman Begins

Article Summary Explore the return of Scarecrow with a new 1/6 scale figure by Hot Toys from Batman Begins.

Scarecrow, Batman's fearsome foe, first appeared in World’s Finest Comics #3 in 1941.

The new figure captures Cillian Murphy's likeness and includes swappable heads and accessories.

Pre-order the Scarecrow 2.0 figure for $280, set for a September 2026 release.

Scarecrow is one of Batman's most psychologically terrifying foes, and he made his first DC Comics appearance in World's Finest Comics #3. This comic was released all the way back in 1941, and he was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Dr. Jonathan Crane was introduced as a former psychology professor who became obsessed with fear and its effects on people. He would soon create a fear gas and other phobia-inducing tactics that he would then use on his patients and even commit crimes. Over the decades, Scarecrow evolved into a more disturbing, horror-themed villain, including his live-action debut in Batman Begins (2005), and he has returned.

Hot Toys is back with a new 2.0 Scarecrow figure capturing his terrifying appearance from the Christopher Nolan trilogy. Standing at 12" tall, the figure captures the likeness of Cillian Murphy perfectly with a new head sculpt, and two swappable mask heads. He is featured in a grey suit and will come with a lighter, flashlight, glasses, a briefcase, and fear-inducing items to help recreate scenes from Batman Begins. Pre-orders for Scarecrow 2.0 are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, and he is set for a September 2026 release.

Batman Begins 1/6th Scale Scarecrow 2.0 Collectible Figure

"Batman Begins" introduces audiences to the dark and gritty origins of the iconic superhero, Batman, as he battles the psychological and physical threats of Gotham City. Among the formidable foes he faces is the Scarecrow. Dr. Jonathan Crane, a former psychiatrist and a master of fear, transforms into the Scarecrow, wielding a fear-inducing toxin that plunges his victims into their worst nightmares."

"With a chilling mask and a twisted sense of justice, he embodies the psychological terror that plagues Gotham. Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in "Batman Begins," the figure features a newly developed Jonathan Crane head sculpt and two styles of interchangeable burlap sack masked heads with separate rolling eyeballs, along with a finely tailored grey suit to capture the character's eerie presence."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!