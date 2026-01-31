Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

New BrickHeadz Monster Inc. 3-Pack Revealed from LEGO

Get ready to clear off some space as some new LEGO sets are on the way including Sulley, Mike and Boo from Monsters Inc.

This 303-piece set recreates the beloved Pixar characters, perfect for LEGO Disney collectors and fans.

Each figure stands between 2” and 3.5” tall and includes a display baseplate for easy showcasing.

The Monsters Inc. LEGO BrickHeadz set is priced at $24.99 and set for release in March 2026.

Things are about to get monstrous at LEGO as they unveil their latest Disney BrickHeadz set. Monsters, Inc. is a Pixar animated film set in Monstropolis, a city powered by the screams of human children. The story follows James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, a top scarer, and his best friend Mike Wazowski, a fast-talking assistant/comedian. Their world is thrown into chaos when a human child named Boo accidentally enters the monster world through an open door. It is now up to Sulley and Mike to try and return her home, but it might be a little harder than expected.

LEGO is now bringing this iconic Disney and Pixar film to life with a fun new 303-piece set featuring Boo, Sulley, and Mike as BrickHeadz. Coming in a 3.5" tall (for Sulley) and 2" tall for the rest, the world of Monsters Inc. comes to life with colorful brick versions of these characters. Sulley, Mike, and Boo are all nicely depicted in LEGO form, and this trio will surely bring the scare to your LEGO Disney collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this Monsters Inc. BrickHeadz set is expected to arrive in March 2026 for $24.99.

LEGO Monsters Inc. – Sulley, Mike and Boo Figures

"Surprise kids with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Disney and Pixar Sulley, Mike and Boo Figures (40861) toy building set. Fans can act out Monsters, Inc. moments with the beloved characters, making this a great small movie gift-giving idea, for girls and boys ages 10 years old and up. The brick-built Sulley, Mike and Boo characters can also be displayed alongside other collectible LEGO BrickHeadz building sets (each sold separately) using the included sturdy baseplates. Set contains 303 pieces."

MONSTERS, INC. TOY BUILDING SET – Bring a dash of movie magic home with this Sulley, Mike and Boo Figures (40861) building toy for kids, inspired by the Disney and Pixar hit

COLLECTIBLE MOVIE CHARACTERS – This LEGO® ǀ Disney and Pixar building set comes with 3 brick-built character figures, Sulley, Mike and Boo, plus 3 stands so they can hang out together or separately

