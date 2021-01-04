Calling All Pokémon TCG Collectors! THE Charizard Card Hits Auction

It has always been about Charizard, hasn't it? Ever since the release of the very first set of Pokémon Cards from Wizards of the Coast in 1999, known as the Base Set, Charizard has been the most coveted card in the entire set. Even looking at the Base Set Charizard can inspire intense nostalgia, but this card's impact remains even with new sets today coming out two decades later. The Charizard craze that began with this card has never truly died, and now sets that have this Pokémon featured prominently tend to be some of the most highly-priced sets. For example, three of the most popular modern sets that are still being produced as recently as this year, Hidden Fates, Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze, and Champion's Path, feature Charizard cards as far and away their most valuable card. Now, Pokémon TCG collectors can turn their nostalgia into a reality over at Heritage Auctions, where they can bid for a First Edition Charizard from the Base Set — and this isn't something that was found in your buddy's attic in a shoebox. This card has been graded by PSA, the go-to grading company for these cards, as a Gem Mint 10.

Pokémon Charizard #4 First Edition Base Set Rare Hologram Trading Card (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) PSA GEM MT 10

Pokémon Charizard #4 First Edition Base Set Rare Hologram Trading Card (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) PSA GEM MT 10. Calling all Pokémon trainers! This is the card that you have all been waiting for. The card that will instantly become the centerpiece of your collection! Offered here is arguably the hottest card in the entire hobby, a 1st edition Base Set Charizard, and it's graded a PSA GEM MT 10. Yes, you read it right GEM MT 10! Charizard is the final evolved form of Charmander, and if you watched the Indigo series you might recall that Charmander was kind and innocent, but as soon as he evolved into Charmeleon, everything changed. Charmeleon was rebellious, did not listen to Ash's commands, and when he the evolved into Charizard things only got worse. Cards like this don't come up for auction often so don't miss your chance to own this beauty! Log into HA.com and place your bids! The artwork is by Mitsuhiro Arita. PSA has certified 2,627 copies of this card to date, with 120 earning GEM MT grade. While the SMR Price Guide value is $40,000 for this card, note that one of the other GEM MT 10 copies just sold for a whopping $350,100 in November of this year!

Good luck, fellow Pokémon loves. Whoever gets this card will have a new crown jewel, as this card has only appreciated in value over time. Based on the trajectory of the Pokémon mania, that is likely changing no time soon.