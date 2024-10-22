Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: child's play, chucky, universal studios

Chucky Bucket Returns For Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

The nightmares of Universal Studios come to life once again as a new set of collectibles from Halloween Horror Nights are here

Article Summary Experience ten new Haunted Houses, including Insidious and Ghostbusters themes, at Universal Studios Horror Nights.

Explore exclusive 2024 collectibles, like reversible bucket hats and Lil' Boo backpacks, for horror enthusiasts.

Chucky fans rejoice with the interactive Bride of Chucky popcorn bucket, featuring glowing eyes and deadly lines.

Grab Halloween Horror Nights merchandise online for the ultimate spooky celebration and keepsakes.

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Night has become a world-renowned annual event that transforms the park into a nightmarish spectacle of horror-themed mazes, scare zones, and live entertainment. Fans flock from all over the world to experience haunted houses based on iconic horror films, TV shows, and original creations. This year, ten brand new Haunted Houses were revealed, including themed ones for Insidious, The Quiet Place, Universal Monsters, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Horror Nights is known for its immersive set designs, professional actors, and terrifying atmosphere that will keep your blood pumping throughout the night. Of course, there are new themed goodies and treats each new year, and this year's Horror Nights introduces a new anarchy-inspired twist.

We were able to get our hands on some of these new 2024 exclusives, which are offered at Universal Studios parks and online. The collection features a range of edgy items as Anarchy arrives throughout the park with a few fun clothing pieces like bucket hats and beanies. The bucket hat is reversible, giving horror fans a simple black look or a wicked art-filled design with metal hoops featured on the brim. We also got our hands on one of the miniature backpacks, which features the mischievous mascot, Lil' Boo. Lil' Boo has quickly become a fan favorite in the past few years, embodying the chaotic spirit of Halloween Horror Nights in an adorable yet creepy way. The artwork on this bag is insane, capturing the chaos and horror that fans come to the park every year to enjoy. However, that is not all being offered this year, as Chucky is back with a new Bride of Chucky popcorn bucket.

Last year, fans were greeted with an exclusive Child's Play Good Guys Doll bucket, which went from everyone's favorite toy to a murderous doll. So not only does this bad boy feature a themed lanyard and the ability to hold some sweet and salty treats, but it is interactive. The bucket responds to the word "Chucky" and speaks three lines, with each getting deadlier. The last one greets horror fans with glowing red eyes, blinking, moving its head, and ending with Chucky's signature laugh. It's not only a functional popcorn holder but also a perfect keepsake for die-hard Chucky fans and is only $19.99. All of these and more are found right in the Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights online shop, so get yours today and celebrate Halloween in style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!